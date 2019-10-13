|
DR. VICTOR
ELLIOT SPIRO, 81
LAKELAND - Dr. Victor Elliot Spiro, 81, of Lakeland passed away on October 8, 2019.
He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 5, 1938 to Bernard and Nellie Goren Spiro. He served in the Air Force and was a dentist and anesthesiologist in Lakeland for 35 years. He helped many patients with physical and mental disabilities as well as Alzheimer's patients. He was a member of the Temple Emmanuel for 30 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Annie; a son, Randy Spiro of Boston, and a daughter, Lisa Logan and husband, Mike and granddaughter Kelsey also of Boston.
A service will be held on Thursday, October 17th at Emmanuel Temple of Lakeland, 600 Lake Hollings-worth Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33803 at 10:00 a.m. A cemetery service with military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida 33513 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , , or the .
Wells Memorial Funeral Home, Plant City.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019