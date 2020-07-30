VIDA M.

HARRELL, 97



WINTER HAVEN - Vida M. Harrell, 97, of Winter Haven passed away July 24, 2020.

She was born in Zolfo Springs, FL on August 30, 1922 to the late William Hardy Crawford and Ada Rose Underhill. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Cader M. Harrell, who was also her business partner, in downtown Auburndale's beloved 'Harrell's Hardware Store.'

She is survived by her daughters: Susan (Gene) Huckabay and Sylvia (Manuel) Fernandez, grandson: John Fernandez, and granddaughter: Kristin Huckabay Davis. Vida was loved by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Services to be held on July 31, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. The family requests that in lieu of flowers you donate to the Life Care Activities Department at the Life Care Center of Winter Haven in her honor.

Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.



