VINCENT 'LARRY'
JARVIS, Jr., 78
WINTER HAVEN - Vincent 'Larry' Jarvis, Jr., age 78, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born November 12, 1940, in Detroit, MI., the son of Vincent L. Jarvis, Sr. and Marian Suzanne Martin. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the American Legion and the VFW. Mr. Jarvis retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer from the US Navy. He also retired from the Polk County Sheriff's Office where he served as a Bailiff.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jarvis was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Bonnie Lee Jarvis, son: Robert David Jarvis, brother: Terrance Jarvis and sister: Mickey Schaefers. He is survived by his children: Jaynee Vanderheym (Rogers), Vincent L. Jarvis III (Sherry Lynn), Dan Jarvis (Gwinnell), and Laura Jarvis, brothers: James Jarvis and Christopher Jarvis (Michelle), sister-in-law: Lynne Jarvis, 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation is Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6-8pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church Chapel, Winter Haven. Burial to follow in Florida National Cemetery at 2pm.
Published in Ledger from May 31 to June 1, 2019