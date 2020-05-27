Vincent O'Brien
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VINCENT P.
O'BRIEN

LAKELAND - Vincent O'Brien passed away on May 22, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health. He was born in Piedmont, West Virginia and attended Concord College in Athens, West Virginia. He served in the Navy during World War II. He was married to Ethel O'Brien and had five children. He served as the Drivers Education Teacher at Kathleen High School.
He predeceased by his wife, Ethel and son, Michael O'Brien. He is survived by four children: Jeannette Ulmer (Will), Tim O'Brien (Sherrol), Joe O'Brien (Andrea), and David O'Brien (Lisa); 20 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved