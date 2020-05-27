VINCENT P.
O'BRIEN
LAKELAND - Vincent O'Brien passed away on May 22, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health. He was born in Piedmont, West Virginia and attended Concord College in Athens, West Virginia. He served in the Navy during World War II. He was married to Ethel O'Brien and had five children. He served as the Drivers Education Teacher at Kathleen High School.
He predeceased by his wife, Ethel and son, Michael O'Brien. He is survived by four children: Jeannette Ulmer (Will), Tim O'Brien (Sherrol), Joe O'Brien (Andrea), and David O'Brien (Lisa); 20 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.