VIOLA 'VI' MAY
YOUNG
LAKELAND - Viola May Young 89, of Lakeland, FL formerly of Dixon passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Scott Lake Rehabilitation Center in Lakeland, FL.
Viola was born November 9, 1929 in Dixon, IL the daughter of Cecil and Ruby (Pruitt) Hamilton. She married Kenneth G. Young on December 22, 1949 in Dixon. He preceded her in death in 2011, after 62 years of marriage.
Vi was an elevator operator at Dixon National Bank. She and her husband owned and operated the White House Restaurant in Dixon before moving to Lakeland in 1977. There they continued to serve 'White House' chicken, before retiring to enjoy the warm Florida weather. She enjoyed golf, walking, visiting neighbors, weekly rummage sales and flee markets. Vi was a proud, strong and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and sister. She never wanted to inconvenience anyone and was a friend to all she met. Vi was spunky, had a sharp mind, and always had a good story and joke to tell.
Vi is survived by her son David B. (Norma) Young of Grand Detour, IL, two grandsons, Isaic D. (Billie) Young of Rochester, MN and Justin K. Young (Victoria Burch) of Lakeland, FL, great grandchildren Kesler D. and Bayla R. Young of Rochester, MN, one brother Kenny (Lori) Hamilton of Winnebego, IL, two sisters Mary Droste, Susie Mixen, her sister-in-law Peggy Hamilton, all of Dixon, IL, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers Hershel, Leon, Edward and Donald Hamilton.
A very special thank you to Grace, Viola's home caregiver in Lakeland and to the staff at Scott Lake Rehabilitation Center.
Cremation rites were completed by Neptune Society Cremation Service in Kissimmee, FL.
