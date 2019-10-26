|
|
VIOLET LOU
CHAPMAN, 107
AUBURNDALE - Violet Lou Chapman, 107 years old, from Auburndale passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Fanchon, Missouri, she moved to the area in 1975 from Flint, MI after retiring from General Motors with 20 years of service. Violet was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed crocheting, reading and gospel music.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tom Chapman, daughter Faye Domine and her husband Dick, six siblings: Arlie, Fern, Gladys, Minnie, Orville and Dema two grandsons Tom and Duke Domine. Violet is survived by grand-daughter Fran Asikainen and her husband Skip, many nieces and nephews.
Burial will take place at Flint Memorial Park in Mt. Morris, MI at a later date. Her family extends a special thank you for the care provided by the Oak Haven Rehabilitation Center and VITAS Hospice. Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019