Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
For more information about
Virgil Wilkerson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Fitzgerald Cemetery
Lakeland, IL
Resources
Virgil Clair Wilkerson


1928 - 2020
Virgil Clair Wilkerson Obituary
VIRGIL CLAIR
WILKERSON

LAKELAND - Virgil Clair Wilkerson, 91, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health. He was born in Plant City on January 21, 1928. He was a lifelong resident of the Lakeland area. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII and barbered for 40 plus years, most of which were at Brown's Barber Shop in Mulberry. Virgil was an active member of Ardella Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was also the trustee and primary caretaker of Fitzgerald Cemetery.
Virgil was preceded in death by his first wife of 56 years, Peggy; second wife Berta; and great grandson Noah. He is survived by son Michael (Patty) Wilkerson, daughter Sharon (Barry) Johnson, daughter Lynda Wilkerson; grandchildren Missy, Jennifer, Todd (Wendy), Rusty (Heidi), Amanda, Christopher (Sarah), Lisa; great grandchildren Rae, Tyler, BreAnna, Madi, Kye, and was looking forward to two more on the way.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Fitzgerald Cemetery in Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fitzgerald Cemetery, 6810 Taylor Road, Lakeland, FL, 33811.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
