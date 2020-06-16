VIRGILE FOSS
VIRGILE
FOSS, 91

LAKELAND - Virgile Foss, age 91, of Lakeland, FL passed away on June 12, 2020.
A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Hartvick and Selma Wick.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Foss.
Survivors include her children, Vicki Rider, Pamela Whaley (Douglas); 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She was a JC Penney Gold Member, a Lutheran, and loved crocheting and reading.
She will be interred next to her husband at Florida National Cemetery. Services are being held private.
Online condolences may be left for the family at Lanier.care.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
