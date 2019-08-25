|
|
VIRGINIA LEE PEARCE
GRAFFHAM, 83
DAURICE EUGENE
GRAFFHAM, 87
AUBURNDALE - After 65 years of marriage, Gene & Virginia Graffham went to Heaven to be with their daughter, Malia, and their Savior Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Virginia Lee Pearce Graffham, age 83, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home. Virginia was born October 24, 1935, in Lebette, Kansas to Ervin Lee & Eleanor Alice (Watson) Pearce.
Mr. Daurice Eugene 'Gene' Graffham, age 87, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Florida. Gene was born April 1, 1932, in Beaver, Oklahoma to Homer Rice and Ruby Mae (Cornell) Graffham.
The Graffhams were married November 6, 1953 as Gene finished his service on the USS Valley Forge and transitioned to national security programming which had them living in France, Hawaii, California and Clearwater, Florida. They moved to Polk County, Florida in 1977 where they owned/operated two businesses: American Management Services and Diversified Computer Services for 20 and 15 years, respectively. Virginia went on to be an Executive Secretary at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, retiring after 10 years.
Both of the Methodist faith, in addition to spending time with their family, Gene spent years in the Lakeland Rotary Club, enjoyed computers, woodworking & airplanes. Virginia enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, solving puzzles & baking.
Preceded in death by their parents and daughter, Malia Lynn (Graffham) Kolzcynski, Gene is also preceded by his brother Roy, and Virginia, by her sisters Betty Letts & Patty Coffey. They are survived by a loving family: daughter Stacy (John) Cochrane of Fredericksburg, Virginia, son Steve (Regina) Graffham of Rural Retreat, Virginia, 10 grandchildren: Brittany, Ashlyn, Blake, Mark, Micaela, Rachel, Ilana, Zachary, Ally and Hannah, 4 great grandchildren: Sawyer, Weston, Brittni & Persephone. Virginia is also survived by her sister Margaret Hinkle of Moorehead, Mississippi and Gene by his sister LaHonda (Ron) Choate of Vinita, Oklahoma, as well as numerous nieces & nephews around the country.
There are no services scheduled at this time. An inurnment for them together will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home, 108 E. Lake Stella Dr., Auburndale, FL. (863) 967-1167.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019