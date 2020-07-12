1/1
VIRGINIA ANN "GINNY" IVEY
VIRGINIA 'GINNY' ANN IVEY, 68

WINTER HAVEN -Virginia 'Ginny' Ann Ivey of Winter Haven, FL joined her husband Eddie Ivey in heaven on July 8, 2020 in Miami, FL.
Born in North Carolina, she grew up in Florida. Virginia was an educator for the Polk County School Board system for more than 40 years at several elementary schools in the county. She is survived by her daughter Mikell Ivey.
The family will host a private family visitation and memorial service (July 16 2020) at James C Boyd Funeral Home, 137 Ave T NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881.
For Zoom service information please contact the family at
givey2020@gmail.com .

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James C. Boyd Chapel
137 Avenue T NE
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 298-9511
