|
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
View Map
VIRGINIA CAVANAH BERG


1936 - 2019
VIRGINIA CAVANAH BERG Obituary
VIRGINIA
CAVANAH BERG

LAKELAND - Jinny Cavanah Berg, of Lakeland, Florida passed away in her home on August 13, 2019. She was born in Lafayette, Indiana on August 19, 1936 to Pete and Zertha Fisher.
She moved to Lakeland as a teenager and graduated from Lakeland High School. She married her high-school sweetheart, Jim Cavanah. Together they built a life in Lakeland, becoming involved in various community organizations including their local church, Lakeside Baptist Church. They enjoyed camping and spending time in the North Carolina Mountains with their sons, Doug and David. Jinny was a registered nurse and devoted herself to helping people and raising her family. She was also employed at Publix Dairy for a number of years.
Jim predeceased Jinny in 1990 and she later married Eric Berg, also of Lakeland. Eric and Jinny enjoyed many years together, traveling and spending time with family. After Eric's passing in December 2008, Jinny became involved with the Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine (LVIM), continuing to give back to the community. She also found joy in leading Bible-studies in her home, hosting knitting groups and being active in her neighborhood.
Jinny is also predeceased by her sister, Peggy Brown and is survived by her two sons, Doug (Leah) and David (Tracy), grandchildren, Megan, Cory, Coleman and Michael Cavanah and Elizabeth Cavanah - Albers, great granddaughter, Charlotte Albers, and nephews, Steven and Michael Brown.
A visitation will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave., Lakeland, with a memorial service to follow at 5:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations made in her memory to Good Shepherd Hospice, www.chaptershealth.org or by mail to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
