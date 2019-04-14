|
VIRGINIA
'GINGER'
CRICHFIELD HALL
LAKELAND - Virginia 'Ginger' Crichfield Hall of Lakeland, Florida, died on April 7, 2019, at Superior Residences of Brandon. Ginger was born on April 26, 1945, in Harriman, Tennessee, to Charles Eugene and Lauretta Reed Crichfield. She was raised in South Bay, Florida, attended Belle Glade High School, and lived in Lakeland, Florida. Ginger married William L. 'Bill' Hall, Jr. on April 2, 1977, and was a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic College (now Florida International University). Ginger retired from Polk County Public Schools after 30 years of service. She taught at Lewis Elementary and Riverside Elementary Schools in Fort Meade; Carlton Palmore Elementary School in Lakeland, and Inwood Elementary School in Winter Haven. She also taught homebound students and at Palmview Hospital in Lakeland. She volunteered with the band programs at Southwest Middle School and Lakeland High School.
Ginger was a charter member of Shepherd Road Presbyterian Church where she was active. Her love of traveling with her husband, Bill, took her around the world, while still ensuring she was home for Lakeland Dreadnaught football on Friday nights.
Ginger is survived by her husband; children Laura Rountree Winter (Bill), Charles Hall (Heather); grandchildren Reed, Rudy, and Louise Winter, and Charles Hall, Jr.; sister Janet Crichfield Ward; nieces and nephews Wade Collins, Lauretta Collins Cook, John Collins, Amy Collins Hazelton, Kimberly Beyer-Collins, Heather Ward Bachtel, and Heath Ward; and her special friend Lynda Bembry Allen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Genie Crichfield Collins, and nephew Wesley Collins.
Special thanks to the loving and nurturing staff at Superior Residences of Brandon for taking such good care of her and her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Season's Hospice, or in her name to the Children's Outreach Fund of Shepherd Road Presbyterian Church.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 PM on April 27, 2019, at Shepherd Road Presbyterian Church, 1217 Shepherd Road, Lakeland 33811.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019