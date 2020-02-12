Home

Virginia Furman

E. VIRGINIA
FURMAN
9/12/1924 - 2/5/2020

LAKELAND - Virginia Furman, 95, ran on home to be with the Lord on February 5th, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia to her parents Edward Floyd and Edna Mease Ashcroft.
Virginia moved to Bradenton Florida, where she and her husband Richard, raised their seven children. While in Bradenton she was active as a member of the Manatee United Methodist Church choir for many years. For the last 14 years, she made Lakeland Florida her home and enjoyed attending baseball games, concerts and local productions. She enjoyed a lively game of penny Poker. Virginia was enthusiastic about the Tampa Bay Rays and her afternoon television 'stories.' She cared for, adored, and loved her family.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard W Furman and Vern Beitz who she married in 2006, sons, Richard W. Furman Jr. and Edward Dwight Furman, daughters Judith A. Strickland and Sherl L. Anaclerio. She is survived by her children Thereasa (Gary) Cleveland, Gwen Dault, and Bruce (Karen) Furman: 18 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be at First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, 72 Lake Morton Dr., Lakeland FL, at 11AM, February 15 2020.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
