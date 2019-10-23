|
VIRGINIA GARZA
TERAN, 73
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Virginia Garza Teran, age 73, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at Lakeland Regional with her family.
Mrs. Teran was born February 13, 1946 in Saratoga, Texas to Domingo and Andrea (Hernandez) Garza. She was a Winter Haven resident since 1973, coming from Texas. Virginia was a Hairdresser, a Lakeland Ledger Distributor for over 11 years and attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven. She enjoyed sewing, collecting porcelain dolls and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Dusty Huerta.
Virginia is survived by her loving family: husband of 27 yrs.: Raul Teran of Winter Haven, FL, 2 sons: Emilio (Maria) Villarreal of Winter Haven, FL, Tino Villarreal of Polk City, FL, 3 daughters: Angie (Travis) Leach of Polk City, FL, Laura (Tim) Reynolds of Dawson, GA, Chrissy (Jose) Huerta of Hahira, GA, 4 brothers: Albert Garza of Dade City, FL, Domingo (Irene) Garza, Jr, of Loganville, GA, Alex (Patsy) Garza, Novi (Tes) Garza, both of Eden, N.C., 5 sisters: Dora (Jody) Simmons of Amarillo, TX, Sendia Leija of Devine, TX, Felipa Rubio of Amarillo, TX, Eva (Tommy) Thompson of Loganville, GA, Yolanda (Freddy) Cruz of Winter Haven, FL, 14 grandchildren: Rosalinda, Claudia, Vanessa, Maria, Marcus, Tinio, Reese, Corey, Summer, A.J., Jessica, Amanda, Taylor & Victoria, 34 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019