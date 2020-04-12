|
|
VIRGINIA H.
PEAVEY, 83
WINTER HAVEN - Virginia H. Peavey, 83, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on April 4, 2020.
She was born on February 2, 1937 in Winter Haven, FL. Virginia graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1954 and then attended Gulf Park College in Gulf Port, MS. She was the past president of the Junior Women's Club, Camellia Garden Club, and the Winter Haven Council of Garden Clubs. Virginia enjoyed working with Grace Lutheran Church as both an Elder and a Stephen Minister.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Terrell Peavey, her parents, John and Pauline Harrington Hanna, and sister, Ellen Hanna Noll. She is survived by her children, Angela Bodolay (Stephen), John Alderman (Cheri), Christopher Alderman (Dee Dee), and Valarie Turner, step daughter, Cheryl Edds, nine grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020