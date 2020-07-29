VIRGINIA LEE
WARREN, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Virginia Lee Warren, 91, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
She was a native Floridian and moved to Winter Haven in 1960. She was a retired Assistant Vice President for 34 years at what is now known as Bank of America. She was District Past President of the National Association of Bank Women. She was the Founding President of the Winter Haven Kiwanianne Club prior to the Kiwanis Club admitting women into membership. She served as President of the Colony Club Estates Homeowners Association.
Virginia was an active member of First Baptist Church of Winter Haven for 48 years and served there as Sunday School teacher, Preschool Nursery Caregiver, and various committees over the years.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy James (Bill) of Lakeland and Pam Mixon (Jerry) of Winter Haven, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Floyd Emmett Warren, her son David Forrest Willis, her grandson, Clay Matthew Willis and her brother, Charles E. Potts, Jr.
The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, July 31st at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Winter Haven. She will be buried with her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, the American Cancer Society
, or the National Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
.