VIRGINIA LEE

WILKINSON, 93



LAKELAND - Virginia Lee Wilkinson died July 10th, 2020.

Born in Chaffee, Missouri to Thomas and Louise Bushard on Feb. 25, 1927 she was the high school Valedictorian and Spring Queen.

Predeceased by Elvis, her loving husband of 67 years, she is survived by her daughter, Emily Denis, her son, Randy and grandchildren Greg (36) and David Denis (34), and Evan (27), Jenna (17) and Joy Wilkinson (14).

Mom dedicated her life to children. She was the Sunday School Director for eight year olds at First Baptist Lakeland for 40 years, a P.T.A. President and a kindergarten teacher at Padgett Elementary.

She was Women's Missionary Union President at First Baptist and sang solos at church and nursing homes.

Your Granddaughter Jenna wrote this to her FB: friends: 'Thank you grandma for showing me the purest example of what living for the Lord is like.'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store