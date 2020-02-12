Home

Virginia Marie Vezinaw

Virginia Marie Vezinaw Obituary
VIRGINIA MARIE
VEZINAW 'G.G.'

LAKELAND - In loving memory of Virginia Marie Vezinaw 'G.G.,' born November 13, 1934; passed away February 6, 2020. She was retired from Publix bakery Lake Miriam.
She is survived by her daughter Diana Macaluso, three grandchildren Cheri Mac-aluso, Stephanie Mac-aluso Pugh, and Cynthia Macaluso Newman, sister Mary Dennis, seven great grandchildren: Bryonna, Liam, Laci, Lexi, Luke, Logan, Chloe, and Averi.
Viewing will be at Siegler Funeral Home in Mulberry, 12-1, with burial to follow at Beulah Baptist Church in Pinecrest.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
