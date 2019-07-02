Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
VIRGINIA MOORE "GINGER" GOSSETT


1940 - 2019
VIRGINIA MOORE "GINGER" GOSSETT Obituary
VIRGINIA
'GINGER' MOORE GOSSETT, 79

SEBRING - Virginia 'Ginger' Moore Gossett, 79, of Sebring, FL, went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
She was born on April 18, 1940 in Haines City, FL to the late Burnice and Alberta (Alderman) Moore. She moved to Sebring in 2007 from Haines City and was a member of the Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Haines City, FL.
Virginia was a teacher for over 40 years with the Polk County School Board. A few schools where she taught were Davenport Elementary, Loughman Oaks Elementary, and Bethune Academy. Ginger retired from teaching in 2007. She loved her family dearly, especially being around her grandchildren. Ginger loved romance movies like Pride and Prejudice, The Man from Snowy River, and Titanic. She also enjoyed watching The Golden Girls Show as well. She was loving, kind, selfless, and funny. She always enjoyed being involved in family activities and events until the end. The last such event was her 79th birthday party held in April of this year.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother and a granddaughter. Virginia is survived by her 2 sons, Gary R. Gossett, Jr. of Sebring, FL and Jeff Gossett of Auburndale, FL; 8 grandchildren, Amanda Youngs, Molly Gossett, Hunter Gossett, Emily Gossett, Dylan Gossett, Tyler Gossett, Pablo Iguaran and Luis Iguaran; 2 great grandchildren, Olivia Edwards and Aurora Youngs; and her informally 'adopted' daughter, Hortensia Elliott. She will be greatly missed by all.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am all at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, FL with Pastor David Thoresen officiating. Virginia's final resting place will be in the Moore Family plot located at Forest Hill Cemetery, Haines City, FL. Condolences via www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from July 2 to July 3, 2019
