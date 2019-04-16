Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA HORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA ROBERTA "GINNY" HORNE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VIRGINIA ROBERTA "GINNY" HORNE Obituary
VIRGINIA 'GINNY' ROBERTA HORNE, 85

AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Virginia 'Ginny' Roberta Horne, age 85, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale with her family at her side.
Mrs. Horne was born January 30, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio to Clay and Flora (Miller) Black. She was an Auburndale resident since 1976, coming from Columbus. Ginny was a homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Boyce Horne, Sr. in 2017 after 62 years of marriage and 11 brothers & sisters.
Ginny is survived by her loving & devoted family: son: Jay Horne and his wife Danease of Auburndale, daughter Kim Cubert and her husband Dan of Winter Haven, 5 grandchildren: Brandon, Meghan, Tess, Tyler & Taten, several nieces & nephews.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, April 18th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kersey Funeral Home
Download Now