VIRGINIA 'GINNY' ROBERTA HORNE, 85
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Virginia 'Ginny' Roberta Horne, age 85, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale with her family at her side.
Mrs. Horne was born January 30, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio to Clay and Flora (Miller) Black. She was an Auburndale resident since 1976, coming from Columbus. Ginny was a homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Boyce Horne, Sr. in 2017 after 62 years of marriage and 11 brothers & sisters.
Ginny is survived by her loving & devoted family: son: Jay Horne and his wife Danease of Auburndale, daughter Kim Cubert and her husband Dan of Winter Haven, 5 grandchildren: Brandon, Meghan, Tess, Tyler & Taten, several nieces & nephews.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, April 18th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019