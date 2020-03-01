|
|
VIRGINIA RUNION MARCINEK, 100
LAKELAND - Virginia Marcinek, 100, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Virginia was born on February 7, 1920, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, daughter of the late Horace and Dorothy Runion. She was a gentle lady who had a kind word and a smile for all. Virginia was devoted to her Christian faith, her family and friends. She and her husband of 67 years, the late Walter Marcinek, made their home and raised their children in Ohio. Later they moved to Washington, DC where they worked for the U.S. Government. Walter traveled the world in his work with the Department of Defense. After retirement, they made their way to Florida, living in Clermont and Lakeland where they made many friends and spent many happy years.
Virginia enjoyed being active and involved in her community and looked forward to Friday nights with friends at Eaglebrooke. As a member of the Happy Hookers, she knitted countless Lap Blankets for VISTE, and was an active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Just one week prior to her passing, she celebrated her 100th birthday with many of her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter Marcinek and her loving son, James Marcinek. She leaves her precious memories to be cherished by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Dugan Wilder, daughter-in-law, Diane Marcinek, sister, Charline Kerul, grandchildren Scott Wilder (Kim), Marc Wilder (Lina), Mike Marcinek and Shannon Cooper (Trent), four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services to celebrate Virginia's life will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 10:30 AM in the sanctuary of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1820 E. County Road 540A, Lakeland, Florida.
Remembrances may be made to St. Steph-en's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020