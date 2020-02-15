|
|
VIRGINIA SANDH
VOIGT, 100
BARTOW - Virginia Sandh Voigt, age 100, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Lakeland.
Born November 1, 1919 in Lakeland, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ruby Alice (Pearce) Sandh. Mrs. Voigt was a homemaker and attended Alturas United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband Allen Edward Voigt and three brothers: Tony Alton Sandh, Fredrue Sandh and Lloyd Sandh. She is survived by four daughters: Jeanette McGuire of Alturas, Allene Durrance (Bill, deceased) of Fort Meade, Catherine V. Howard of Lakeland and Frances V. Rowe of Lakeland. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Patty Ann Mc-Guire, Debbie Rowell (Dennis), Allen E. Durrance (Kim), Gregory M .Rowe (Ashley), Jeffrey G. Rowe (Victoria), her great grandchildren: Felicia Carrier (Brett), Tabby Kramer (Michael), Brianna Rowell, Chrissy Durrance, Summer Durrance, Garrett Rowe, Sebastian Rowe, Ansley Rowe and one great great granddaughter Paisley Carrier.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17th from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Graveside services will follow at 3:00pm at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020