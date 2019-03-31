Home

VIRGINIA STEWART BOLTON Obituary
LAKELAND - Virginia Stewart Bolton, age 86, of Lakeland, FL passed away on March 21, 2019 with her family by her side.
Virginia was born July 26, 1932, in Agricola, Florida to James R. Stewart and Zelma E Stewart and was a lifelong Polk County resident.
Virginia is survived by her two sons, Jim (Bonnie), Bob (Susie) and four grandchildren Emily (Nick), Alex, Shelby and Ross. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William 'Bill' R. Bolton and her parents.
Virginia and Bill were longstanding members of United Methodist Temple in Lakeland. Virginia was known by her kind and gentle spirit, she loved taking care of others and any need they may have. Most of her life her hobby was taking care of others and doing things for family and friends.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she will be deeply missed. A graveside service will be held on April 13, 2019 at 2pm at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow. Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
