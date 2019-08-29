|
VIVIAN C.
PEACOCK, 55
BARTOW - Vivian C. Peacock, age 55, of Bartow, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, after a courageous fight against complications from a stroke, with her family by her side.
She was born to Roy and Myrtle Chapman, May 24, 1964, in Bartow, Florida. Vivian graduated from Bartow Senior High School in 1982, and began her career in banking at Community National Bank where she became an assistant vice president over the span of nearly 20 years. She was a lifelong resident of Bartow, an active supporter of her local community as an alumni member of Leadership Bartow VIII with the Greater Bartow Chamber of Commerce, and a dedicated member of her church, the Bartow Church of God. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, putting others before herself. She was immensely proud of her children and always enjoyed spending time with her two grandchildren, Konnor and Aubrey, most especially at the beach. She loved traveling to Little Gasparilla Island and Anna Maria Island, anything on the water, the outdoors, sports, music, gardening, attending church, cooking for her family, and taking good care of her pets, Bruiser and Bear (dogs) and Milly (cat).
Vivian is survived by a loving family including: her mother, Myrtle Chapman; daughters, Elizabeth Peacock (spouse Bryan Bulman) and Meredith Peacock; a son, Jason Peacock; grandchildren, Konnor Peacock and Aubrey Peacock; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Karen Chapman, David and Becky Chapman, and Mark Chapman; a niece, Stevie Chapman; nephews, Phillip Chapman, John Chapman, and Josh Chapman.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bartow of Church of God, 1460 E. Stuart Street in Bartow, FL. The burial will take place at the Bowling Green City Cemetery in Bowling Green, FL, following her memorial service. On behalf of her family, please consider making a donation to the Bartow Church of God in honor of Vivian's life. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
