St Paul Lutheran Church
4450 Harden Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33813
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
4450 Harden Blvd.
Lakeland, FL
VIVIAN CLICQUENNOI Obituary
VIVIAN
CLICQUENNOI, 91

LAKELAND - Vivian Clicquennoi passed away on 2/10/2020.
Vivian was born in Rochester, NY and retired from Kodak prior to moving to Florida in 1991. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Dale) Dishong and son Bruce Clicquennoi, grandchildren, Daniel and Luke (Erin) LaForce, Ben and Jake (Bradi) Clicquennoi and great grandchildren, Noah LaForce, Mackenzie and Lucy Clicquennoi.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4450 Harden Blvd. Lakeland Saturday 2/15/2020 at 11:00am. The family has designated St. Paul for memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
