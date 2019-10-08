|
VIVIAN DELORIS
HINES, 78
LAKELAND - Vivian Deloris Hines, 78, of Lakeland passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at home.
Deloris was born December 26, 1940, in Tampa, to Allie and Alene Butler. Deloris was a retired office manager in the medical field.
She is survived by sons Kenneth Michael Hines and Timothy Darrell Hines; daughter, Rhonda Lynn Cochran; 13 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Norman Hines, her daughter Deborah Marie Sakai and a host of brothers and sisters.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home. A chapel service will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens. Condolences at www.lakelandfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019