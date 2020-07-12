VIVIAN
GRAF
MILWAUKEE, WI. - Vivian Jeanette Graf (née Lauke), died peacefully on July 3, 2020. Born in 1922, Vivian grew up in Oshkosh, WI. She was mother and homemaker before working outside her home, eventually for the Winnebago County Highway Department. There she met her second husband, Robert Graf. They enjoyed 31 years of marriage before his death in 2001. Vivian valued her faith, family and friends. She took joy in bowling, golfing, word puzzles, slot machines, cards, entertaining, cooking, RV travels, chocolate, a good steak, and a late afternoon cocktail. Robert and Vivian retired to a Lakeland, Florida golfing community in 1985. She moved to Alexian Village in Milwaukee in 2013 to be near her children.
Vivian is survived by her children Linda Cross, Steven (Sandra) Schettl, Lori (Randy Zehms) Schettl, Joan (James) Banks, and Robert (Laurie) Graf; grandchildren Erinn (Sarah) Banks, Jennifer (Alan) Perez, and Maria (Timothy) Albrecht; great grandchildren Logan Perez, Sophia and Ava Albrecht; and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Robert, parents, John and Alma Lauke, sister Dorothy (Robert) Kieckhafer, brother John (Mary) Lauke, and her first husband Leonard Schettl.
An incredibly sweet lady with just a little German stubbornness, Vivian was beloved by all she met. She will be greatly missed by many family members and friends. A family memorial service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. If desired, memorials may be sent to Doctors Without Borders
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or the Lawliss Family Hospice (thank you to the compassionate caregivers at Lawliss).