Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
Vivian McDuffie Albritton Obituary
VIVIAN
McDUFFIE
ALBRITTON

FORT MEADE - Vivian McDuffie Albritton, 91, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved one's.
Mrs. Albritton was born November 17, 1927 in Bartow, FL, She worked for Orange Co and Peace River Citrus as a scale clerk. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband; A.D. Albritton, sisters; Dorothy Radford, Lillian Bryant, Winnie Grinner, Myrtle Griffin and brothers John McDuffie and Clarence 'Bubba' McDuffie.
She is survived by her children; Nathan Roberson (Donna), John Albritton, Sue Knight, Larry Albritton, Ted Albritton (Dorothy) and Frank Albritton (Angie), brother; Bob McDuffie (Shirley), sister; Ila Wiggins, 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10 to 11 am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral service will follow Friday at 11:00 am at Whidden-McLean. Interment will be held at Bethlehem Memorial Cemetery. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from July 24 to July 25, 2019
