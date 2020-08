Or Copy this URL to Share

VIVIAN

REAVER, 66



LAKE ALFRED - Vivian Reaver (66) passed away in Auburndale on 8/21/20. She was a devoted wife to Gary Reaver & step mom to Jed & Ryan.



