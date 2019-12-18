|
|
VONCILE
SHIFLETT, 100
LAKELAND - Voncile Shiflett, 100 of Lakeland, passed away December 15, 2019.
Born in Shawmut, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Ethel Herring. She was the wife of the late James Shiflett for 78 years.
Voncile was also preceded in death by her siblings, Beth Jones, Neuman Herring, Frankie O'Neal, Helen Miller, Virginia Coon, Martha Fraser, Ruth Walls.
Her survivors include her daughter, Trudy Meador; grandchildren, James Meador (Glory), Bob Meador (Maralyn), Rebecca Bishop (Michael); great grandchildren, James Meador and Matthew Bishop (Leah).
Voncile was a member of Kathleen Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and was involved in many events and work groups. She loved gardening and playing with her grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10-11am, Friday, December 20, 2019, Kathleen Baptist Church, 3939 2nd St SW, Lakeland, with a funeral to follow at 11am. She will be interred in Oak Hill Burial Park beside her husband, James.
If desired, donations may be made in Voncile's memory to either Kathleen Baptist Church Missions or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019