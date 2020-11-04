VONDA GIBSON
EVANS
MULBERRY - Vonda Gibson Evans of Mulberry joined her loved ones in Heaven on November 2, 2020 after passing away at the age of 83.
Vonda was a lifelong Mulberrian who was employed by the Bank of Mulberry, Flagship Bank, and retired as Customer Service Manager of Suntrust after 41 years of service. She graduated from Mulberry High School in 1955 where her Senior Superlative was 'Most Dependable,' which she was throughout her life. She remained a member of the Mulberry High School Gray Panthers. She also graduated from Lakeland Business School.
She emulated the Proverbs 31 Woman as a daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, and friend in all areas of her life. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bartow.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Maxo Evans. They spent their lives working side by side with love, respect, honor, and gratitude. They traveled America and abroad and always enjoyed their second home at Englewood Beach. A mounted Snook she caught adorns a wall in their home.
Preceding her are her parents: Leslie 'Gibby' and Bernice Gibson. Mourning her loss are her daughters and their sons: Jana, Seve, and Miles Tombrink, Lori, Dylan and Rhett McCroan. Her sisters: Linda (Ray) Andrews and Kay (Wayne) Kline, her sister-in-law, Lois Vogler, Loved ones Michael Giblin and Fernando Hernandez, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday November 7, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.