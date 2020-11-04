1/1
Vonda Gibson Evans
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vonda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VONDA GIBSON
EVANS

MULBERRY - Vonda Gibson Evans of Mulberry joined her loved ones in Heaven on November 2, 2020 after passing away at the age of 83.
Vonda was a lifelong Mulberrian who was employed by the Bank of Mulberry, Flagship Bank, and retired as Customer Service Manager of Suntrust after 41 years of service. She graduated from Mulberry High School in 1955 where her Senior Superlative was 'Most Dependable,' which she was throughout her life. She remained a member of the Mulberry High School Gray Panthers. She also graduated from Lakeland Business School.
She emulated the Proverbs 31 Woman as a daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, and friend in all areas of her life. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bartow.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Maxo Evans. They spent their lives working side by side with love, respect, honor, and gratitude. They traveled America and abroad and always enjoyed their second home at Englewood Beach. A mounted Snook she caught adorns a wall in their home.
Preceding her are her parents: Leslie 'Gibby' and Bernice Gibson. Mourning her loss are her daughters and their sons: Jana, Seve, and Miles Tombrink, Lori, Dylan and Rhett McCroan. Her sisters: Linda (Ray) Andrews and Kay (Wayne) Kline, her sister-in-law, Lois Vogler, Loved ones Michael Giblin and Fernando Hernandez, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Saturday November 7, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sweet memories of yore.
Connie Howard
Coworker
November 3, 2020
Aunt Vonda was a sweet lady and she will be missed by everyone
Thomas Sanders
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved