|
|
VOULA
AVDOULOS FRANTZIS, 81
LAKELAND - Voula Avdoulos Frantzis, 81, was surrounded by her loyal children, Peter and his wife Sheri, Demetra, Gus and his wife Jennifer Frantzis and her ten grandchildren when her heart beat for the last time and was called home to be with her family and husband, early in the morning on September 26, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida.
Voula was a devoted wife for nearly 60 years to her husband, Hercules Peter, who preceded her in death, November of 2018; a woman true to her Greek Orthodox faith, a devout mother to her two sons, daughter, and her two daughters-in-law, a loving Yiayia to 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and a loyal servant to her 'Bebo,' her dog, Jeter.
Voula was a strong, loving, and loyal confidant. She was overly opinionated, feisty, all knowing, affectionate, and a beautiful woman inside and out. It was an honor to be known and loved by her.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday, September 28, 2019; visitation 10am, service 11am at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 1030 Bradbury Road, Winter Haven, Florida 33880.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019