Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Resources
More Obituaries for VOULA FRANTZIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VOULA AVDOULOS FRANTZIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VOULA AVDOULOS FRANTZIS Obituary
VOULA
AVDOULOS FRANTZIS, 81

LAKELAND - Voula Avdoulos Frantzis, 81, was surrounded by her loyal children, Peter and his wife Sheri, Demetra, Gus and his wife Jennifer Frantzis and her ten grandchildren when her heart beat for the last time and was called home to be with her family and husband, early in the morning on September 26, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida.
Voula was a devoted wife for nearly 60 years to her husband, Hercules Peter, who preceded her in death, November of 2018; a woman true to her Greek Orthodox faith, a devout mother to her two sons, daughter, and her two daughters-in-law, a loving Yiayia to 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and a loyal servant to her 'Bebo,' her dog, Jeter.
Voula was a strong, loving, and loyal confidant. She was overly opinionated, feisty, all knowing, affectionate, and a beautiful woman inside and out. It was an honor to be known and loved by her.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday, September 28, 2019; visitation 10am, service 11am at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 1030 Bradbury Road, Winter Haven, Florida 33880.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VOULA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now