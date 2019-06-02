Home

W. ELLIS BLACKBURN

W. ELLIS BLACKBURN Obituary
W. ELLIS
BLACKBURN, 79

LAKELAND - Mr. W. Ellis Blackburn passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
He was born in Orlando, FL and moved to Lakeland in 1963. Ellis was the former owner of Ellis Heating & Cooling in Lakeland. He was a member of New Bethel A.M.E. Church. Ellis was the former Boy Scout Leader of Troop #742 in Lakeland for 11 years.
He is survived by his son, David Blackburn; daughter, Janis Goos-tree and her husband, Dwayne and grandson, Warren Russo.
Private entombment took place at Serenity Gardens in Lakeland. Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from June 2 to June 3, 2019
