WALLACE H.
PEDE III, 34
WINTER HAVEN - Wallace H. Pedé III, 'Wally,' age 34, died at his home in Winter Haven, Florida, on July 20, 2019. The cause of death is still under investigation.
Wally was born on May 17, 1985 in Lakeland, Florida. His parents are Wallace H. Pedé, Jr., currently residing in Winter Haven, Florida and Eva-Maria Pedé (nee Schroeder) of Centreville, Virginia. His sisters are Cherie Pedé-Shifflett of Loveland, Colorado and Chelsea E. Pedé of Alexandria, Virginia. His maternal grandparents are Edward and Christa Schroeder of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and his paternal grandfather is Wallace H. Pedé of Springfield, Virginia. He was predeceased in death by his paternal grandmother, Margaret Pedé (nee Weand) of Winter Haven, Florida, who died a few months before he was born. Wally was never married, and lived most of his life in Winter Haven, Florida except for a few years in Centreville and Springfield, Virginia, and Denver, Colorado. Wally attended Lake Shipp Elementary, All Saints Academy, and Lake Region High School. He earned his high school diploma August 2005.
Wally followed in the footsteps of his father by becoming a dental technician. He began working in the family owned dental laboratory (Pedé Dental Ceramics, Inc.) while still in high school. Beginning as a plaster technician, he worked himself up through the ranks to become a highly skilled CAD/ CAM implant technician with large dental laboratories in Peoria, Illinois, Denver, Colorado, and Tampa, Florida. He enjoyed his cars and motorcycles, particularly his classic, 1966 fully restored Impala SS. Wally loved all animals and had a special connection with all species, domesticated or wild, especially his rescue pit bull Minnie.
Wally was a loving, generous, kind man with a good soul who will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He was taken from us way too soon, but we hope he has found peace. Our lives have unalterably changed, and his death has created a huge void. We will never forget him.
