WALLACE 'WALLY' JAMESSCHULTZ, 74LAKELAND - Wallace 'Wally' James Schultz was born in Saginaw, Michigan, March 3, 1946. He lived in Tampa, Florida from the age of 4. He went to rest in the arms of our Lord on August 6, 2020. Wally has found peace of mind and soul. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Arnold, his father Luther Arnold and his biological father Donald Albosta. Wally is survived by his daughters Anita M. Schultz, Marie Schultz Borglund, son-in-law Terry Borglund, granddaughters, Maranda Borglund, Joelle Borglund, friend Apolonia (Polly) Anaya, and his beloved cat, Luther.Wally joined the Marine Corps after high school and served in Vietnam during the Vietnam war. He served his last year of service in Norfolk, Virginia in communications where he met his wife, Apolonia (Polly) Anaya, also a Marine. They were married for 32 years. Wally and his family resided in Lakeland since 1975. His career included many accomplishments, one being that he founded and grew Flow Components and Equipment Supply, Inc. He owned and worked at Flow Components until he sold the company to retire. Wally was a proud man and worked hard to provide for his family. He had a wit that he shared with those who knew him. He was an avid golfer, loved fishing and hunting. Wally belonged to the American Legion Post 72 in Mulberry, FL for 30+ years. He held many positions while a member including the Financial Officer. He also was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and a member of the Forty and Eight Club, an honor society for the American Legion. Wally was a very generous man, trustworthy, a baptized Catholic, a self-made man, a proud father, and a very simple complicated man. His favorite song by Frank Sinatra was 'I did it my way' and he did. He lived his life by that motto to the very end. A private service and burial is being held by the family.