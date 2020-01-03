|
DR. WALLACE W.
COYNER
LAKELAND - Dr. Wallace W. Coyner passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on January 1, 2020; he was 84.
'Wally' was born on March 4, 1935, which he often quipped was 'the only day of the year that is an action.' He lived a full, active life, and was predominantly known locally for his 33-year career as an orthopedic surgeon with Watson Clinic. He was highly regarded by his peers and colleagues, and his surgical gifts and pleasant bedside manner touched countless lives. Wallace obtained his medical degree from Oklahoma University College of Medicine in 1963, where he met his wife, Paula. After serving two years in the Air Force and completing his orthopedic residency, the two moved to Lakeland in 1970 with their young family. Outside of his medical career, Wallace was an active outdoorsman, a clever poet, a proficient single-engine pilot, a citrus grove farmer, and a remarkable woodworker. He approached each of these trades with the same attention to detail and mastery that he demonstrated as a surgeon.
Wallace is survived by his wife of 57 years, Paula, sister, Mary Lou (Paul) of Green Valley, AZ, son Paul (Gretchen) of Melissa, TX, daughter Carol (Scott) of Lakeland, and six grandchildren: Charlie, Hannah, Colby, Caleb, Caroline, and Mikayla.
The family wishes to thank Wallace's friends, many of whom were part of the long-running men's Monday-morning coffee group, for their loyal support and prayers toward the end of Wallace's life. Wallace's remains will be buried in his childhood town of Ortona, Florida, near his parents, Fred and Heleen. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Cornerstone Hospice Foundation (cshospice.org/ foundation/ or 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778).
Published in Ledger from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020