LAKELAND-Wallace Wayne Harrelson passed from this life and entered Heaven's gates on June 11, 2020 at the age of 100.

He was born on September 22, 1919 at home in Galloway, Florida, the fourth generation to be born on the Harrelson homestead. He retired from the US Postal Service, and also farmed the family homestead. He was a WWII veteran, fighting on the front lines in Africa, France and Germany.

He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the American Defense Service Medal, and the EAMETO Medal. He was saved at the age of 45 and was an active member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church,. He served as a Deacon from 12/10/72 to 7/3/94, and spent seven years of his life helping to build the present sanctuary, working evenings and Saturdays.

He came from a musical family and sang for many years in the church choir as well as in a Gospel quartet.

Mr. Harrelson was predeceased by his parents Cecil and Bessie Harrelson, his two brothers, Glen and Maxie Harrelson, and his wife of 70 years, Clara Houseman Harrelson.

He is survived by his three daughters, Vicky Johnson, Donna Ballard, and Debbie Cloud, 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church on Friday, June 19, 2020.



