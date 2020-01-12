|
|
WALT
ARNOLD, 76
LAKELAND - Walt passed away December 23, 2019, after a long illness.
He built homes in the Lakeland area in the 80s - 90s under Walt Arnold Homes. He had many very satisfied customers because he emphasized quality over quantity. He later formed Florida Professional Carpenters and specialized as an expert trim carpenter, and worked for Lennar Homes.
Walt Arnold was born February 8, 1943, to the late Oliver and Hattie Arnold in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
He is survived by 3 sons: Jason, wife Becky and Mason and Claire; Michael and Lydia; Garrett and Miriam. Walt is also survived by his wife Charlotte, of 12 years. Walt and Charlotte had a very happy 12 years enjoying family, Winter Haven Theater, concerts and church. Charlotte's most precious memory of Walt was sharing Walt's personal journey with his Savior on his way to his Heavenly Home. There were many spiritual encounters that Charlotte shared with Walt that will warm her heart for many years to come.
Services will be January 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hope Community Church, 5129 U.S. Hwy 98 N.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020