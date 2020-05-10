WALTER A.
VINSON, 63
LAKELAND - Walter A. Vinson, 63, was born September 27, 1956 in Decatur, AL, and passed away April 27, 2020 in Lakeland, FL.
Along with his parents, William E. Vinson, Sr. and Elizabeth O'Connell Vinson, the family moved to Winter Haven in 1959, where he attended schools, graduating in 1975.
He is survived by wife Jeanne Ayers Vinson; son Bryan (Andria); and grandsons Chase Allen and Knox Richard. He is also survived by his aunt Barbara Killette; and sisters Maribeth Race and Claire Hock. Walter leaves behind beloved family, best friends, and many special coworkers throughout his career.
Honoring his wishes, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice, in his name.
Published in The Ledger from May 10 to May 11, 2020.