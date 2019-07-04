|
WALTER CLYDE
PAYNE
LAKELAND - On June 29, 2019 Walter departed this life surrounded by family at Lakeland Regional Hospital, Lakeland, Florida.
Walter Clyde Bowman was born to the late Gertia Mae Bowman and the late Roosevelt White, Sr. in Natchez, MS on July 22, 1940.
Walter leaves behind his devoted wife, Kathy Ellen Bowman, Lakeland, FL; his children: Darryl C. Bowman (Sheila), Moreno Valley, CA; Calvin Curtis, Vidalia, LA; Ricky McCraney, Las Vegas, NV; Sheila Lyons, Vidalia, LA. Walter also raised children he inherited when he married Kathy Bowman, Sherri Madison, Ontario, CA, Greg Madison, (Claudia - deceased) Ft. Worth, TX, Karen Castille (Donald), Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Dr. Kris Guerrier (Dr. Marc
Guerrier), Lakeland, FL, and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Walter leaves to mourn his siblings: Betty Rogers (Eddie), Los Angeles, CA, Ruby Felix (Leon), Las Vegas, NV, Ethel Trask (Jessie- deceased), Baton Rouge, LA; Lavon King (Theodore - deceased), Vidalia, LA, Charles Henderson (Genell), Greenville, MS, Delores Bell, Vidalia, LA, Lois Simon, Joyce Parker (Rev. Sam Parker), Baton Rouge, LA, Emma Lee Henderson, LA.
Walter leaves to mourn a special sister-in-law Delores White, Baton Rouge, LA. Walter was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia Bowman; sister, Clara Christensen; brothers, Roosevelt White and, Anthony White.
Visitation will be Friday, 5-7 pm at New Bethel AME Church (2122 MLK) Lakeland. Funeral service will be held Saturday July, 6th at 11am at the Church.
Published in Ledger from July 4 to July 5, 2019