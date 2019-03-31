|
LAKELAND - Walter E. Houghton, 78, of Lakeland, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019. Walt dedicated his adult life to the aviation industry. He served in the US Air Force and then with the Vermont Air National Guard 'Green Mountain Boys' where he rose to the rank of Master Sergeant. Later he joined the Vermont State Guard where he served as a Colonel. Having spent over 58 years in civil and military aviation, Walt influenced the lives of countless aviators and helped to make air travel safer for everyone in the skies. An Embry-Riddle University graduate, Walt managed airports from Vermont to Florida before retiring in 2007 as the Director of Aviation of the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. In 1987, Walt joined the faculty of Embry-Riddle as an Associate Professor where he taught courses in south Florida, McDill AFB and the Central Florida Aerospace Academy in Lakeland. For over 40 years, he supervised aviation support following hurricanes and natural disasters in south Florida and the Caribbean, participated in over 300 aircraft accident investigations, commanded search & rescue operations and organized air shows. Walt is the former committee chairman for Sun n Fun and a member of Warbirds of America and the Valiant Air Command. In 2007 Walt was recognized as the Florida Aviation Professional of the Year. He was a recipient of the Glenn Curtiss Award for his excellence in teaching aviation to 100s of students. And in 2013 the FAA honored him with the prestigious Wright Brothers 'Master Pilot' Award for exhibiting professionalism, skill and aviation expertise for at least 50 years while piloting an aircraft. Walt flew more than 50 types of airplanes from WWII warbirds to DC-3s for missionary relief. But he was always happiest in the cockpit of his beloved Navy N3N biplane. Walt believed that teaching was his way of 'paying back' for having a wonderful career and wanted to pass along his love for aviation to a new generation.
