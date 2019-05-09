|
WALTER
GEORGE 'POP' BISCHOFF, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Walter George 'Pop' Bischoff, age 91, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, with his family at his side.
Mr. Bischoff was born August 22, 1927, in Astoria, New York to John and Catherine (Borst) Bischoff. He was a resident of Winter Haven since 2015, coming from Georgia & New York. Walter was a retired commercial painter and United States Army Veteran who started serving at the end of WWII. He was a member of Gateway Assembly of God Church in Auburndale where he loved to fellowship. Walter enjoyed fishing, puzzles and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Doris in 2015; brother John & sister Catherine.
Walter is survived by: 2 sons: Glen (Renee) Bischoff of Winter Haven, FL, Douglas (Donna) Bischoff of Brunswick, GA, 5 grandchildren: Samantha (Ashton), Courtney, Derek, Emily & Zachary, 1 gt. granddaughter: Harper Rose.
Funeral service will be held 4:00 pm Saturday, May 11th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Interment will be 2:00 pm Monday, May 13th at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with Military Honors.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from May 9 to May 10, 2019