HASLEY
LAKELAND - Walter Hasley was born September 2, 1922 in Aniwa, Wisconsin and passed away June 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 63 yrs, Ann; two daughters, Deirdre Hasley and Adair (Mike) Micheau; two granddaughters, Madeline and Alexis Micheau.
He was predeceased by parents, Margaret and John Hasley, brother Peter Hasley, and sisters Margaret Griffin, Hellen Ahern, and Katherine Phillips.
Walter grew up in Alva, Florida where he graduated from Alva High School.
Walter served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II as a pilot in the China/Burma/ India theatre. He served 4 yrs. in Air Force and rose to rank of 1stLt.
He graduated from University of Florida with a degree in horticulture. He worked as manager of Owl Creek lime grove in Alva, Fl. He also served on Lee County School Board for 5 yrs.
He moved to Winter Haven in 1963 to accept a job with Fl. Dept. of Agriculture as Chief of Bond and License, Citrus Division, where he worked until his retirement.
He was a member of Beymer Methodist Church. He resided in Winter Haven 56 yrs.
Funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13th at Beymer Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Beymer Methodist Church (www.beymer.org), 700 N. Lake Howard Drive, Winter Haven, FL, 33881.
Published in Ledger from July 10 to July 11, 2019