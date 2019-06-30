|
WALTER LEE
KEY, 79
POLK CITY - Mr. Walter Lee Key, age 79, a resident of Polk City, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Key was born September 8, 1939 in Higdon, GA to Otis and Daisy (Brown) Key. Walter was a resident of Polk City for nearly 39 years. He retired from International Paper where he worked as a slitter operator. Walter was a modest, devoted family man and husband. He loved working in the yard and maintained an immaculate lawn. His wife, Cindy and his dog, 'Biscuits' meant the world to him. Walter was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dog.
Walter is survived by his loving and devoted family: wife Celinda 'Cindy' Jane Key of Polk City, FL, 2 daughters: Teresa K. Price of Lakeland, FL, Leisa A. Macklin of Winter Haven, FL, 3 sons: Gary L. Key of Ventura, CA, Ronald Gene Lowery of Polk City, Ricky Lee Lowery of Auburndale, FL.
Funeral service will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Kersey Funeral Home Chapel at 108 East Lake Stella Drive, Auburndale, FL 33823 with visitation at 9:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home
Published in Ledger from June 30 to July 1, 2019