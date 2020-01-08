Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
WALTER LEE TAYLOR


1935 - 2020
WALTER LEE TAYLOR Obituary
WALTER LEE
TAYLOR, 84

BARTOW - Walter Lee Taylor, age 84, passed away on January 6, 2020 in Bartow.
Born February 11, 1935 in Palmersville, TN, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Lilly (Killebrew) Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Lee owned and operated the Goodyear Auto Services in Cooper City, FL for many years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bartow.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Janice Taylor in 2005. His is survived by his wife Louise Taylor of Bartow, his children: David Taylor (Sissy), Carl Wyndham, Eddie Wyndham, Ricky Platt (Casey) and Julie Ross (Randy). He also leaves behind his siblings: Ken Clouse (Cathy), Larry Clouse (Regina), Judy Hammond, Kay Humphrey, Linda Smith (Dave Johnson), ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Friday, January 10th at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
