|
|
WALTER LEON
MELTON
BONIFAY - Walter Leon Melton of Bonifay, Florida (formerly of Auburndale) passed away Monday, December 24, 2018. He was 89.
A native of Booneville, Arkansas, born March 29, 1929, Walter moved to Bonifay in 1981 from Auburndale. He was a retired Journeyman Electrician, and a former member of the I.B.E.W.
Walter was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 1/2 years, Faye Melton, his mother Retha Smith James, and his son-in-law Bob Narramore. He is survived by his daughters Leonda Faye Narramore of Winter Haven, FL, and Kathryn Rogge (Drew) of Petaluma, CA; his grandchildren: Anne Wilson (Tony), Matthew Rogge (Katie Simpson), Marina Standland (Matthew), and Carey Bussell (Alyssa); and his great-grandchildren: Michelle Wilson and Graham Bussell.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Socrum Cemetery in Lakeland, FL. Flowers are welcome, or a donation can be made to: Emerald Coast Hospice, 1330 South Blvd., Chipley, FL 32428. Immediately following the services, there will be a gathering of friends and family at the clubhouse of Ariana Harbor, 164 Harbor Way, Auburndale.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019