WALTER LOUIS
FARKAS, 67
8/20/51 - 2/27/19
LAKELAND - Walter Louis Farkas, age 67, passed away February 27, 2019.
Mr. Farkas was born in Middletown, Ohio on August 20,1951, to Frank & Ali (Price) Farkas. He moved from Texas to Lakeland 36 years ago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines (Vietnam, 2 tours). He was a field engineer for Lane Construction and of the Catholic faith. He loved spending time with his entire family and was an avid golfer with his son Craig.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna May-Farkas, son Craig Press, two children from a previous marriage Jena & Justin, five grandchildren and four siblings.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019