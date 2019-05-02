|
|
WALTER LOUIS 'SONNY'
LAVIGNE, Jr., 83
LAKE WALES - Sonny LaVigne of Lake Wales passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 14, 1936 in Miami to the late Walter and Lillie Mae LaVigne; and came to Lake Wales from Davie in 1999. He was a retired master electrician from the IBEW Local 349.
Sonny was preceded in death by his daughter, Marcia Reckamp and sister, Dorothy Bexley. Survivors include his soul mate, Celia 'Cookie' Bishop; daughter, Donna Sue Beach (Jeffrey) of West Palm Beach; son-in-law, Thomas Reckamp; five grandchildren, Tammy, Jared, Jeffrey, Amber and Bradley; and four great-grand-children.
No services are scheduled at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from May 2 to May 3, 2019