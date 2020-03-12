Home

LAKELAND - Walter Mae Payne was born August 12, 1941; and passed away on March 8, 2020.
She graduated from Rochelle High School, class of 1959 and worked for Montgomery Wards Department Store and Lakeland Convalescent Home.
Walter Mae was preceded in death by her son Daryl 'Tony' Payne, her partner Steven 'Mickey' Payne, mother and father George and Tollie Williams, siblings: James Alfred Williams, Artria M. Williams, Barbara Jean Murphy, George B. Williams, Shirley Worrels-Robinson and Raleigh Williams.
She has left precious memories her children and family to live on in her legacy, children: Deidre Calloway (Ronnie), Tanya Payne, Teddy Payne, Atlanta, Ga., Maurice Payne, Atlanta, Ga. (Takishia), Tawanna Payne, Joyce Ann Joyce, special daughter, Sonya Clem-ons, and very special granddaughter/ daug-hter: Kea Payne, brother: Leroy Williams (Cynthia); sister Velma Brown (Thomas)
She leaves a special niece: Cheryl Williams Joe (Ernest), special nephew: Jeffery Williams (Diameshia), special cousin: W. Chris Zackary.
In addition, Walter Mae had 17 grandchildren, 23, great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13th, from 5-7pm. Funeral Service & Visitation will be at Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Oldham Funeral Home is entrusted with the Service.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
