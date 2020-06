Or Copy this URL to Share

WALTER NEAL

BRADY, 62



MOULTRIE, GA. - Walter Neal Brady, 62, born in Lakeland, Florida on July 10, 1957; became a 'Spirit in the Sky' on June 4, 2020. Hopewell Funeral Hm.



